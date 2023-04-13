Eastern Cape’s infrastructure drive delivers 31 schools in two years

School infrastructure is the bedrock of education and, in two years, the Eastern Cape department of education improved three major schools and handed over 31 to local communities.

The department also plans to complete infrastructure programmes that were abandoned in the past year.

Infrastructure improvements have an impact on learner performance and schools that benefited in the past two years have shown improved academic results.

However, the vandalism of school infrastructure continues to be a serious problem. The department urges communities not to turn a blind eye to the destruction of school property.

The department has implemented the special schools programme, which is delivering contemporary infrastructure for learners with special needs through new projects, revitalising mainstream schools and capacitating full-service schools.

The Bonke Ngabethu policy has been established to ensure inclusivity in schools and assist learners to reach their full potential.

School sanitation is one of the biggest challenges inherited by the government, and through successful public and private partnerships, 60 major projects have been implemented to address this. In addition, engineering company Tirisano has pledged R60m to help 15 schools.

Read more about these and other department initiatives in the supplement below; use the arrows to page through it (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading) or download it.