News

Gamtoos Irrigation Board steadily freeing up more water

Thousands of hectares of moisture-sapping alien trees being cleared from catchment area rivers and valleys

17 March 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

As communities and authorities battle the drought in the southern region of the Eastern Cape, arguably the single most successful counterstrategy is under way behind the scenes, deep in the river valleys and around storage dams.

Using teams of formerly unemployed workers, the Gamtoos Irrigation Board has cleared thousands of hectares of water-sapping alien trees, especially black wattle, which grow in dense stands in vital catchments...

