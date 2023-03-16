Pretorius was kidnapped as she arrived for work on Thursday morning.
Suspected kidnapper’s vehicle found, woman still missing
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
A white Toyota Corolla allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a young woman from a medical centre in Pickering Street, Newton Park, has been found in Old Grahamstown Road.
However, biokineticist Riana Pretorius is still missing.
