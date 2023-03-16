×

News

Suspected kidnapper’s vehicle found, woman still missing

By Riaan Marais - 16 March 2023
A white Toyota Corolla allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a young women from a medical centre on Thursday morning has been found in Old Grahamstown Road.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

A white Toyota Corolla allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a young woman from a medical centre in Pickering Street, Newton Park, has been found in Old Grahamstown Road.

However, biokineticist Riana Pretorius is still missing.

Pretorius was kidnapped as she arrived for work on Thursday morning.

Staff at the Newton Medical Centre said they had been instructed by the police not to comment to the media until investigations were complete.

She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by armed men.

Police are still on the scene and this is a developing story.

