×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

JUST IN | Biokineticist kidnapped outside Newton Park medical centre

By Riaan Marais - 16 March 2023
Riana Pretorius
Riana Pretorius
Image: Facebook

Police and private security operatives are on high alert after a Nelson Mandela Bay biokineticist was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice in Newton Park on Thursday morning.

While information on the incident is still limited, roleplayers said Riana Pretorius was abducted outside the medical practice in Pickering Street.

She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by armed men.

This is a developing story. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing

Most Read