WATCH | Thando Thabethe releases date for her reality show on BET

Thando announced her new venture on her Instagram timeline in October 2022.
“Redwood tree, the tallest tree on earth! Redwoods have the strength to withstand powerful winds and floods! My love and best friend and I @tumi_m , have teamed up to create Redwood Productions, we are passionate about telling stories with power and purpose and cannot wait to get on your screens‼️‼️‼️ Here’s to a new beginning,” she wrote.
Thando has been owning it on the screens for her roles on How To Ruin Christmas and Housekeepers.
She reflected on Mzansi Magic's Housekeepers after the final episode aired.
“I get a tad emotional when I think about my journey with my beloved Linda. I can express how much I loved going on this often very difficult journey. I’ve had to dig into places I perhaps had chosen to ‘put away’, but here we go, a thread of gratitude.
“I remember @portiagumedesa had me audition about six times for the role of Linda and I remember walking into that audition room and ultimately to set, unshaken, fearless.”
Thando Thabethe's reality show Unstoppable Thabooty will air on BET Africa channel 129.
The actress and radio DJ shared the official trailer on her Instagram timeline.
“I don’t think I’m ready ... are y’all?!#UnstoppableThabooty coming to BET Africa 15/04/23 ... a @redwoodprod,” she captioned her post.
In her mentions, industry colleagues flocked to congratulate her on her first reality show.
“Yes mama! I’m so proud of you! Can’t wait to see it,” wrote casting director and actress Lesedi Matsunyane.
“You are such an inspiration Thando ... even more success baby, wrote seasoned actress Lorcia Cooper.
The series will be Thabethe’s debut as an executive producer through her newly minted Redwood Productions that she cofounded with her business partner and TV producer Tumelo Maimela.
