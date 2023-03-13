×

Interim UCT vice-chancellor announced as Phakeng continues ‘war of words’ on social media

Institution criticised for not defending itself against ‘trolling’

13 March 2023
Tanya Farber
Senior science reporter

The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Monday confirmed the appointment of an interim vice-chancellor in the wake of a fallout with Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, who took an early retirement package of about R12m.

Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama said the council was “pleased to announce the appointment of Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy as the interim vice-chancellor”...

