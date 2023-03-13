LEARNING CURVE | Gqeberha mom turns sewing skills into successful business
Helping others and keeping the craft alive brings added rewards
What started as a way to keep busy once her children grew older and left the house has turned in a fully fledged business for Gqeberha mother Sharon Tarboton.
Almost 15 years on, she has managed to build a business teaching others the art of sewing while simultaneously creating employment and keeping the craft alive...
LEARNING CURVE | Gqeberha mom turns sewing skills into successful business
Helping others and keeping the craft alive brings added rewards
Politics Reporter
What started as a way to keep busy once her children grew older and left the house has turned in a fully fledged business for Gqeberha mother Sharon Tarboton.
Almost 15 years on, she has managed to build a business teaching others the art of sewing while simultaneously creating employment and keeping the craft alive...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business