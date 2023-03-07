×

News

Ramokgopa steps into electricity breach

Three ministers and three deputies axed as Ramaphosa makes sweeping changes to cabinet

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Michael Kimberley - 07 March 2023

All eyes will be on Kgosientso Ramokgopa after he was appointed as the new minister of electricity and tasked with ending load-shedding that has crippled SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday night, bringing an end to speculation about who would occupy the newly created post to deal with the electricity crisis...

