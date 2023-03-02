Walkout allows Nelson Mandela Bay speaker to dodge ‘car wars’ questions
Patriotic Alliance motion to have Van Niekerk disciplined expected to be debated at another time
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 02 March 2023
A walkout by members of Nelson Mandela Bay’s ruling coalition enabled speaker Gary van Niekerk to delay having to answer questions about why he allegedly used municipal vehicles while he was not a councillor.
A motion submitted by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to have Van Niekerk, who is the leader of the Northern Alliance, referred to the rules and ethics committee was not debated at Tuesday’s meeting...
