Professional contacts and acquaintances of chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo are being targeted by an impostor.
The Electoral Commission (IEC) said this is the second time the impostor has struck.
Spokesperson Kate Bapela said the commission became aware of the impostor in October last year.
“The activities of the impostor receded in December but have resurfaced since the weekend.
“The impostor appears very active on WhatsApp wherein he or she is conversing with unsuspecting professional contacts and acquaintances of the chief electoral officer. The WhatsApp account linked to the 084 577 9791 number bears [Mamabolo’s] photographs, which are easily accessible from news sites and publications on the internet.”
Bapela said the commission issued a public alert and reported the impostor to police for investigation in October.
The investigation is ongoing. The commission urged police to intensify the investigation and apprehend the culprit.
TimesLIVE
Impostor is targeting chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo’s contacts
Image: Freddy Mavunda
