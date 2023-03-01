Parents protesting against teacher redeployment descend on Hillcrest Primary
Education department says four educators were ‘in excess’ at Helenvale school
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 01 March 2023
After about 50 children piling into each classroom since the start of the year, parents at Hillcrest Primary School opted to shut it down on Tuesday in a desperate attempt to address the crippling teacher shortage at the Helenvale school.
About 100 parents, together with school governing body members, closed the school on Tuesday, saying they had no other option as neither the provincial education department nor the premier’s office had responded to their grievance...
