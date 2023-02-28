METRO MATTERS | Booysen Park residents ‘live in hell’ due to blocked portable toilets
Booysen Park families are fuming as the mobile toilets they share have not been cleaned for two months, forcing them to use the nearby bushes instead.
Up to 10 families share a single toilet and these, they say, have not been cleaned since December 2022 and pose a health hazard...
