METRO MATTERS | Booysen Park residents ‘live in hell’ due to blocked portable toilets

28 February 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

Booysen Park families are fuming as the mobile toilets they share have not been cleaned for two months, forcing them to use the nearby bushes instead. 

Up to 10 families share a single toilet and these, they say, have not been cleaned since December 2022  and pose a health hazard...

