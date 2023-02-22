The body of a Kabega Park woman, reported missing on February 9, was found near the old age home where she lived.
After a thorough search of the area surrounding the Louis Dubb Retirement Village, the partially decomposed body of Bernadette January, 66, was found in the bushes at about 12.25pm on Wednesday.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, January had been dropped off near the Greenacres shopping centre and was planning on visiting Summerstrand in search of her son, a vagrant who lives along the beachfront.
“January’s son was later found in Forrest Hill and indicated that he had not seen his mother.
“Extensive searches for January along the beachfront yielded no results.
“After conducting a search of the area closer to her home, her partially decomposed body was found near the old age home,” Naidu said.
January was a diabetic, and it is believed she did not have her medication with her when she left home.
No foul play is suspected and a postmortem will be done to establish her cause of death.
Sad end to search for missing Kabega Park woman
Image: Supplied
