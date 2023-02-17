The memorial service for musician Kiernan “Aka” Forbes will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg at 3pm on Friday.
The popular rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish restaurant in Florida Road, Durban last Friday in what has been described as a hit on AKA.
A memorial service was held for Tibz at Sacred Heart College on Thursday.
Both will be laid to rest at private funerals on Saturday.
WATCH LIVE | Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes memorial service
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
