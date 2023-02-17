The late rapper r spoke about his feud with Burna Boy when the Nigerian was in the country headlining the DStv Delicious Festival in 2022.
A tweep called for them to “squash the beef” so they could perform together. The pair had been besties years before when they collaborated for All Eyes On Me released in 2014.
AKA responded, saying he had no problems with the star.
“I have no problem with Burna at all. God bless my brother,” he said at the time.
The pair had a fallout that played out on Twitter in tweets in September 2019.
Burna Boy urged black foreigners living in South Africa to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks.
He also told AKA to beef up his security before giving him the middle finger.
AKA said SA took Burna Boy in “before he reached these levels” and challenged the Naija star to prove he was an “African giant” by apologising.
“Ek se, Burna Boy. All we want is an apology. We know SA is not perfect, but we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an African GIANT, prove it,” he wrote.
AKA said he was willing to swallow his pride and asked if Burna Boy was willing to do the same.
The late rapper's life will be commemorated at the Sandton Convention Centre today and he will be laid to rest in a private funeral tomorrow.
‘I didn’t want you dead’ — Burna Boy expresses his sadness at losing AKA despite their previous disagreements
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
Afro beats singer and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has broken his silence about the assassination of AKA.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Burna Boy paid tribute in song by releasing snippets of an unreleased track in which he sang about how he advised the rapper to own a gun.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban last Friday night. Also shot dead was his lifelong friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
The multi award-winning musician took to his Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon with the tribute that has Mzansi shook.
“W*T is all of that about. I just heard he died, seen that video at that restaurant. Took me out of a positive mood,” wrote the artist.
The lyrics explain how despite the pair having had beef, Burna Boy didn't wish death on AKA.
Read the lyrics below:
Image: Instagram/ Burnaboy
