METRO MATTERS | Elderly Bay woman left in dark for four weeks
Metro accused of a lack of urgency in addressing plight of pensioner whose distribution board burnt out
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 February 2023
A power surge has left an elderly woman in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas without electricity for four weeks after her distribution board blew up.
Dorah Gouws, 84, initially cooked for herself and her two grandchildren outside on an open fire after the power to her Jacksonville home went off during the ensuing fire...
