Stalled Sarah Baartman Centre to be finished ‘within a year’
Process under way to recoup R26m from previous contractors for ‘shoddy workmanship’, minister Mthethwa says
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 February 2023
Almost six years past its completion date and two contractors later, the departments of public works and sport, recreation, arts and culture have set a new deadline to complete the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance within a year.
Construction of the centre, a world heritage legacy project, began in Hankey in August 2014 at a cost of R164m and was meant to be completed in 30 months...
Stalled Sarah Baartman Centre to be finished ‘within a year’
Process under way to recoup R26m from previous contractors for ‘shoddy workmanship’, minister Mthethwa says
Almost six years past its completion date and two contractors later, the departments of public works and sport, recreation, arts and culture have set a new deadline to complete the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance within a year.
Construction of the centre, a world heritage legacy project, began in Hankey in August 2014 at a cost of R164m and was meant to be completed in 30 months...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News