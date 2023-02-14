Reeva Steenkamp’s parents still grieving, 10 years on
On eve of anniversary of their daughter’s murder on Valentine’s Day 2013, slain model’s parents say pain in undiminished
Ten years to the day on Tuesday, Reeva Steenkamp was shot and killed by her Paralympian boyfriend Oscar Pistorius.
To commemorate the occasion, her parents will return to Pollok Beach, in Gqeberha, where they scattered the model’s ashes to remember her legacy and bid farewell to family friend Jennifer Strydom...
Court reporter
