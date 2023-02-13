×

WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path

13 February 2023
Anthony Molyneaux
Multimedia journalist

More CCTV footage has revealed AKA and Tibz's killer's path as he stalked the South African rapper before killing him and his friend outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night.

The incident claimed the lives of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend “Tibz”, the brazen murder shocking the nation.

In the CCTV footage, AKA can be seen embracing a friend outside the venue seconds before the gunman arrives.

The gunman then arrives, walking slowly towards AKA and his group. Wearing a white sweater and hat, he looks over his shoulder down the road and continues on his way.

He suddenly raises his gun and sprints towards AKA before shooting him at point blank range. AKA dies instantly. The gunman continues sprinting away from the scene across the road in the direction he came from.

These three enhanced images show the killer as he sprints towards AKA's group before shooting and killing the SA rapper and his friend Tibz.
AKA and Tibz' killer These three enhanced images show the killer as he sprints towards AKA's group before shooting and killing the SA rapper and his friend Tibz.
Image: CCTV

Enhanced images of the gunman do not reveal his identity. However, if you do recognise the attacker contact the police.

