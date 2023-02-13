More CCTV footage has revealed AKA and Tibz's killer's path as he stalked the South African rapper before killing him and his friend outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night.
The incident claimed the lives of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend “Tibz”, the brazen murder shocking the nation.
In the CCTV footage, AKA can be seen embracing a friend outside the venue seconds before the gunman arrives.
The gunman then arrives, walking slowly towards AKA and his group. Wearing a white sweater and hat, he looks over his shoulder down the road and continues on his way.
He suddenly raises his gun and sprints towards AKA before shooting him at point blank range. AKA dies instantly. The gunman continues sprinting away from the scene across the road in the direction he came from.
WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path
Image: CCTV
Enhanced images of the gunman do not reveal his identity. However, if you do recognise the attacker contact the police.
