ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off on African soil for the first time

The initial coin toss of one of the most anticipated international tournaments in this year’s women-focused sporting calendar — the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup — took place on Friday.
This is the first time the tournament has been held on African soil, with matches scheduled in Gqeberha, Cape Town and Paarl.
To mark the occasion, the ICC hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup Captains’ Day, which set the tone for an exciting month of fast-paced and high-energy cricket that'll conclude with the final being played in the Mother City on February 26.
We’re looking forward to doing everything we can to keep the trophy here at homeProteas captain Suné Luus
“I’m extremely excited to be here as part of this historic moment for South African cricket, hosting a women’s T20 World Cup for the very first time,” said Proteas captain Suné Luus.
“As a team, we’re really excited to be representing our nation here at home and we’re looking forward to doing everything we can to keep the trophy here at home.”
To highlight the importance of the country hosting a tournament of this magnitude, the ICC has also recognised some of SA's most iconic sporting heroes as part of its #TurnItUp campaign.
Soccer player Desiree Ellis, swimmer Natalie du Toit, cricketer Mignon du Preez and runner Caster Semenya have been acknowledged as women who have changed the face of sports in SA. They have not only set the benchmark for sporting excellence, but have provided advocacy for women’s sporting events such as the Women’s T20 World Cup.
Olympic gold medallist Semenya, who has faced adversity on her road to success, believes that more needs to be done to recognise women in sport and that hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup is already a win for the nation.
“Hosting this tournament is a huge boost for women’s sport as it will showcase the talent and abilities we have, which I am hoping will also garner support from more South Africans and fans all over the world,” said Semenya.
“I am so honoured to be part of this momentous occasion. Not only that but this is a sign that the work we put into making women's sport great is not in vain. Therefore we will continue to push harder and break through boundaries. I am sending loads of Semenya magic to the Proteas. I wish them all the best and I believe they can and will emerge victorious.”
“I am honoured to be part of this tournament and, in turn, I hope I can inspire the players as well the people who have just seen the campaign to hopefully unite them to support the team,” said Du Toit.
“Trophies are a symbol of hard work, dedication and perseverance,” said Du Toit, who won gold medals at both the Paralympics and Commonwealth Games.
“When I held that trophy in my hand on the podium, I felt the raised heartbeat, the holding back of joyful tears, melted all the sacrifices and the moments of wanting to give up. I want each of our girls to feel that heartbeat and the joy of tears on the world stage. For me, for them, raising that trophy will symbolise every trophy and experience within my sport, and I will join them in feeling their ‘special moment’ of a world class win.”
Du Preez, who captained the Proteas in all three formats of cricket — Test matches, one-day internationals and T20s — from 2007 to 2018, believes that SA hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup is a significant step in the right direction. It shows how far women’s cricket has come from being an amateur sport to being a viable career option for young girls, and she hopes this inspires young girls to get involved in the sport.
“Girls, this is the moment you’ve dreamed about as young cricketers. You are one step closer to reaching your dream, to become a World Cup winner on home soil. Go out on the field, express yourselves and play your hearts out. Have no regrets. Showcase your skill to the world. Always remember ‘do your best and God will take care of the rest’,” said Du Preez in an emotional note to her former team mates.
“I hope the fans will go out like they did in previous historic sporting events that will once again unite us all. Wherever we are in the country, we will be supporting the team, and winning it will reach the far end of the country and touch the young ones who want to emulate their role models,” said Ellis, head coach of Banyana Banyana and CAF Women’s Coach of the Year (2022).
The international teams playing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be putting on a spectacular show for all spectators, with entertainment and festivities at the centre of a day out at the cricket.
