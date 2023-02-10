ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off on African soil for the first time

“I’m extremely excited to be here as part of this historic moment for South African cricket, hosting a women’s T20 World Cup for the very first time,” said Proteas captain Suné Luus.

“As a team, we’re really excited to be representing our nation here at home and we’re looking forward to doing everything we can to keep the trophy here at home.”

To highlight the importance of the country hosting a tournament of this magnitude, the ICC has also recognised some of SA's most iconic sporting heroes as part of its #TurnItUp campaign.

Soccer player Desiree Ellis, swimmer Natalie du Toit, cricketer Mignon du Preez and runner Caster Semenya have been acknowledged as women who have changed the face of sports in SA. They have not only set the benchmark for sporting excellence, but have provided advocacy for women’s sporting events such as the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Olympic gold medallist Semenya, who has faced adversity on her road to success, believes that more needs to be done to recognise women in sport and that hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup is already a win for the nation.