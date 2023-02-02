Winds of change bolster prospects for province’s pupils
Pupils awarded bursaries to study agriculture
By Herald Reporter - 02 February 2023
Similiarly to their business model, renewable energy farms are investing in the potential of the Eastern Cape through a multi-pronged approach in tackling school-based challenges, ranging from food to funding.
The Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s agricultural bursary programme — developed to address the lack of agricultural skills in the local communities — has awarded two high school pupils from Humansdorp and Patensie respectively with bursaries to attend Marlow Agricultural High School in Cradock...
Winds of change bolster prospects for province’s pupils
Pupils awarded bursaries to study agriculture
Similiarly to their business model, renewable energy farms are investing in the potential of the Eastern Cape through a multi-pronged approach in tackling school-based challenges, ranging from food to funding.
The Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s agricultural bursary programme — developed to address the lack of agricultural skills in the local communities — has awarded two high school pupils from Humansdorp and Patensie respectively with bursaries to attend Marlow Agricultural High School in Cradock...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News