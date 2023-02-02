×

News

Winds of change bolster prospects for province’s pupils

Pupils awarded bursaries to study agriculture

By Herald Reporter - 02 February 2023

Similiarly to their business model, renewable energy farms are investing in the potential of the Eastern Cape through a multi-pronged approach in tackling school-based challenges, ranging from food to funding.

The Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s agricultural bursary programme — developed to address the lack of agricultural skills in the local communities — has awarded two high school pupils from Humansdorp and Patensie respectively with bursaries to attend Marlow Agricultural High School in Cradock...

