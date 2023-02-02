Gqeberha-born multi award-winning screen star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi continues to make waves with her latest role as “Bhibhi” in Showtime’s highly anticipated new epic drama series, King Shaka.
The CBS Studios production, produced with Propagate and Hill District Media, is being shot in SA, with production recently kicking off in KwaZulu-Natal.
It will debut on Showtime later this year.
The star, who hails from New Brighton, has enjoyed a remarkable year, having made history as the first South African to hold six Netflix international credits.
She ended 2022 scooping up multiple awards, including the 18th annual Feathers Award for “Hot Chick of the Year”; the prestigious SA Style Award 2023 for “Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV”; and “Actress of the Year” for the second Annual VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards against other continental stars in her category.
In King Shaka, Ben-Mazwi plays the role of the beautiful, opportunistic great wife of Senzangakhona, and mother to Shaka’s half-brother, Sigujana.
Based on actual events, King Shaka tells the story of Zulu empire founder Shaka, and his unlikely rise to power.
“I am particularly excited about this production, not only because we are getting an opportunity to tell our own stories to the world, but the team behind it is a stellar one and Showtime is pulling out all the stops,” she said.
The actress said Charles Babalola, who plays Shaka, was an impeccable storyteller and acting across from him was one of her highlights.
Ben-Mazwi recently gave an outstanding performance in the hit series Savage Beauty.
New Brighton actress lands role in 'King Shaka'
