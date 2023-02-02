ActionSA rejects SA Tourism's proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

ActionSA is the latest political party to reject the proposed R1bn sponsorship with English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur using South African taxpayer money, saying it is an expensive PR campaign with questionable benefits.
The Daily Maverick newspaper reported on Wednesday it has documents which purport to show South African Tourism is preparing to ink a sponsorship deal with the English Premier League team at a cost of £42.5m (R910m) over three years.
Party leader Herman Mashaba said the proposed Tottenham Sponsorship deal is indicative of the ANC’s obsession with self-enrichment.
“At a time when South Africa is facing an unprecedented energy crisis and rampant crime, scarce state resources should be used to address the most pressing needs in the nation. If we want to attract sustainable tourism to South Africa, we need to start by fixing these issues not just an expensive PR campaign with questionable benefits,” said Mashaba.
He said the deal arguably has more to do with the benefits officials and politicians will derive from the agreement, including gaining access to stadium hospitality and tickets at Tottenham Hotspur games in London.
“It is questionable that this deal appears to be pushed through with much haste and alacrity before [tourism minister Lindiwe] Sisulu is reshuffled in cabinet in the coming days, further raising suspicion behind the true motives of the deal.
“South Africans are all too familiar with 'success fees' that officials and politicians have earned from similar deals in the past. Sadly, one cannot evaluate any such proposal without questioning who the real financial beneficiaries will be.”
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Mashaba pointed out that South African sports teams and athletes have to beg for money and seek sponsorships when they represent the country overseas.
“Overseas athletes can’t be entertained ahead of investing in local opportunities to advance South Africa,” he said.
He said ActionSA fully supported the South African tourism industry and the potential it had to drive economic growth.
“But we believe that once we have fixed our key infrastructure, and can provide a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits our country, tourists will come to South Africa in their droves. There is no doubt we are blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and want to share that with the world.”
In a statement, Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale disputed the facts in the Daily Maverick report.
He said the article was riddled with inaccuracies and untruths aimed at tarnishing Sisulu's image.
“There is no doubt the report seeks to drive a political agenda rather to inform the public truthfully in line with journalism ethos.
“The reporter falsely claims that minister Sisulu is forcing South African Tourism to push the deal through before she is moved from the tourism portfolio,” said Motale.
He said the reported deal was purely an SA Tourism board matter and Sisulu had not been formally briefed.
“Like any other board, the SAT board is independent and minister Sisulu does not interfere with its decisions.
“Proposals get received by SA Tourism and are processed by a project team, then are sent through to the executive committee before being presented to the SAT board.”
Motale said the proposal was to conclude a memorandum of understanding with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.
“It is non-binding. Such a proposal must still pass muster within the tourism ministry and is subject to the concurrence of National Treasury, to conform to government prescripts.
“With regard to this matter, minister Sisulu is still waiting for a report and to be briefed by the SAT board as they are independent and take their own decisions on various matters. It is mischievous to relate this to the imminent cabinet reshuffle,” he said.
