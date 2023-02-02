Like other members of the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula believes load-shedding will soon be a thing of the past.
Mbalula this week said the ANC believes it is possible to end load-shedding by the end of the year.
He said the ANC aimed to end load-shedding by minimising the impact of the power cuts on the economy and the provision of basic services, including water.
According to Mbalula, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said an additional 46,000MW was required to be added to the 26,000MW capacity.
“In trying to build and maintain capacity key concerns remain the vandalism which has posed a risk, further compounded by the fact that six power stations are not in operation.
“Consequently, the national chairperson [Gwede Mantashe] in his presentation, advocated for the improvement of the performance of Eskom’s existing power stations while upgrading and expanding current capacities and capabilities in the context of the Energy Action Plan and the just energy transition as proposed by the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECC).”
Can ANC end load-shedding by December? The party believes it's possible, says Mbalula
Mbalula said the plan will be bolstered by lessons gleaned by the ANC national executive committee lekgotla from the Energy Dialogue, presentations from technical experts and communities, and international best practices from India and Germany, among others.
He said the lekgotla had resolved that the work of the committee be accelerated to end load-shedding by December.
“In meeting this objective, the NEC agreed that all measurers should be taken to protect, rebuild and save Eskom.
“The NEC lekgotla, in line with the presentation of [finance minister] Enoch Godongwana, noted that this will require a reprioritisation of the already pressured national budget . The lekgotla also noted that the budget and the potential to raise capital has negatively been impacted by the municipal debt to Eskom.”
Mbalula said load-shedding could be ended by the end of the year if guidelines are followed. Some of the recommendations presented at the lekgotla include:
