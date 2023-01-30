The other deceased have been identified as Kholekile Frans, 54, Mbuyiseli Mboya, 64, Nomatamsanqa Mandla, 58, Liyema Poro, 20, and Nandipha Koliti, 42.
Maqanda Street massacre victims identified
Police have released the names of seven victims who died in a mass shooting during a birthday celebration at a house in Kwazakhele on Sunday night.
An eighth person, who also died as a result of wounds sustained when two armed gunmen opened fire at the Maqanda Street home, will be identified once his next of kin have been notified.
Homeowner Vusumzi Sishuba, who was celebrating his 50th birthday, died at the scene.
His older brother Andile, 52, was also killed.
The other deceased have been identified as Kholekile Frans, 54, Mbuyiseli Mboya, 64, Nomatamsanqa Mandla, 58, Liyema Poro, 20, and Nandipha Koliti, 42.
Of the three people who survived the massacre, one was discharged from hospital on Monday, while two others are still receiving medical attention.
The incident took place shortly after 5.15pm on Sunday when two men entered the yard where the party was being held and opened fire.
Police are investigating eight cases of murder and three of attempted murder.
No arrests have been made.
Police minister General Bheki Cele, accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking police officials, on Monday visited the family of the two deceased brothers at the scene where the shooting took place.
Cele promised that national and provincial resources would be brought in to assist in the matter, and called for calm from the community while the police conducted their investigation.
