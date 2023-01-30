×

News

Customary practices ‘no excuse’ for trio guilty of human trafficking

30 January 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

They abused a young girl’s trust and then sold the 13-year-old off, forcing her to marry a man old enough to be her grandfather.

For their despicable actions, two men and a woman — all over the age of 60 — were jailed in the Gqeberha high court on Monday...

