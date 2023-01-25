×

News

LISTEN | 30% pass rate comments 'ill-informed' and an 'insult to pupils'

25 January 2023
The Class of 2022 recorded a 80.1% pass rate
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger

The back to school rush is over for 2023 with schooling already under way in all provinces in SA and the 2022 matric results have been announced, with all provinces recording improvements.

But what does this mean?

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe of the University of Johannesburg.

And what about the comments that matric results have only improved because the pass rate has been dropped so low?

“There’s something I see on Twitter all of the time, this national sense that people can pass matric with 30%,” she says.

“It is absolutely ill-informed and inaccurate and, to be a little bit bold, actually an insult to all our learners who achieved far higher than that.”

