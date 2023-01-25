Duminy welcomes mini break amid packed schedule

Paarl Royals head coach JP Duminy feels the short break in the SA20 competition will be just what his squad needs after a packed few weeks of action.
The former Proteas star was speaking to the media after his side’s comfortable five-wicket win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha on Tuesday and said it was the perfect opportunity for his charges to relax and reset.
At the same time, the Proteas and England will battle it out in a three-match one-day international series starting on Sunday in Bloemfontein.
“I think it is a nice enough break, and what is important for us was putting in those big performances and taking confidence from our last two games," Duminy said.
“It has been a busy two and a half weeks and the guys will have the opportunity to be off.
“I am looking forward to it as well, to press the refresh button and come back stronger, because it will be an important 11-12 days for us to go all the way.”
Duminy was not too displeased by being asked to field first against SEC on Tuesday, saying they would have looked to chase due to the testing nature of the St George's Park conditions.
In pursuit of the modest 131 for victory, a half-century by Jos Buttler at the top of the order, before a destructive 37-run cameo by skipper David Miller, was enough to see the visitors over the line with seven balls to spare.
“For some reason, I didn’t think it was a 130 wicket. But as we saw while batting, even though we got ahead after a good power play, the Sunrisers were always in the game until the very end.
“I think it was a fitting end for us to have the captain take us over the line, he has been formidable for us, the confidence he shows towards the back end.
“He is one of the best finishers in the game in my opinion, so it will give him a lot of confidence, and us, getting back-to-back wins, which has been one of our biggest challenges in the tournament so far,” he said.
Duminy said they backed themselves to be able to chase down any target set by their opponents.
“We had a long batting line up which gave us the confidence to chase and luckily it paid off,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Duminy welcomes mini break amid packed schedule
Sports reporter
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
HeraldLIVE
