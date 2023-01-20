Eastern Cape matrics show their mettle
Angie praises matrics but education analysts sceptical of ‘only good news’
By Devon Koen and Andisa Bonani - 20 January 2023
Showing resilience in the face of rolling blackouts, vandalism of school infrastructure and sporadic service delivery protests, the 2022 Eastern Cape matrics proved their mettle with a 4.2 percentage point increase in the pass rate.
The Eastern Cape placed in the top five most-improving provinces...
