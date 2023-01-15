Education department apologises to Lesufi after handover of 'dignity packs'

The Gauteng education department has apologised to premier Panyaza Lesufi for what it called a misunderstanding during the opening of a new school in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, on Wednesday.
An image of Lesufi with girls carrying "dignity packs" was posted on social media and elicited outrage.
In a tweet, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba described it as a public relations exercise gone completely wrong.
"The dignity of our young woman compromised, used as a PR exercise by a shameless politician," Mashaba said.
The department said there was an unfortunate perception that the girl pupils were being paraded while receiving “dignity packs”.
It said during the launch of Mapenane Secondary School, the girl pupils seen on stage with the premier were not the beneficiaries but were instead representatives of pupils who would be receiving and benefiting from these dignity packs.
“When the premier was invited to the event, the handing over of dignity packs was not on the programme, therefore the premier was not scheduled to participate in the handover of said dignity packs.
“We apologise for the misconception that this gesture caused,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
Dignity packs generally contain sanitary towels and other necessities.
