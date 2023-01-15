Chippa coach Mammila satisfied with draw

Though it was not the result they had hoped for, Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila said he was pleased his team had managed to salvage a point against Cape Town City on Saturday.
The Chilli Boys were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their DStv Premiership fixture against City on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The Gqeberha side pulled out all the stops in a desperate attempt to get back to their winning ways in the league.
They have been unable to win in four matches since the season resumed in late December.
Mammila had hoped his boys would use home-ground advantage and manage their first victory of the new year, but it was not to be.
It was the Citizens’ Fidel Ambina who opened the scoreboard after 28 minutes but the lead was short-lived as Chippa player Azola Ntsabo netted the equaliser just before the halftime break.
The Chilli Boys came out guns blazing in the second half, dominating the game but missing opportunities.
Tensions ran high towards the dying minutes of the game as a scuffle broke out between the players.
Mammalia said his side had started a bit flat but quickly switched to their attacking style of play.
“I thought we stuck to our game plan,” he said.
“We wanted three points, but we didn’t want to open the game.
“We wanted to dictate the game to our tempo, and when they get to our tempo we upped the game.
“I think the first 15 minutes they didn’t do what I wanted, especially the attacking players, hence I made the subs and we started gelling.
“We started having more possession and attacking them and we even got a goal.
“[We gave a] much better performance in the second half. We created so many chances, but we missed two tap-ins.
“I think we’ll grow from this.”
Mammila said Saturday’s performance against City showed his team was on the right track.
“Cape Town City is not child’s play. Getting a draw against them tells you that we are on another level.
“One thing for sure, here at home we want to make sure that our supporters are happy.
“You know South African supporters are choosy, they don’t just take anything — they want good football.
“I thought they came here and got what they wanted,” Mammila said.
Chippa next travel to play Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa coach Mammila satisfied with draw
Chilli Boys manage to salvage a point against Cape Town City
Soccer reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Though it was not the result they had hoped for, Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila said he was pleased his team had managed to salvage a point against Cape Town City on Saturday.
The Chilli Boys were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their DStv Premiership fixture against City on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The Gqeberha side pulled out all the stops in a desperate attempt to get back to their winning ways in the league.
They have been unable to win in four matches since the season resumed in late December.
Mammila had hoped his boys would use home-ground advantage and manage their first victory of the new year, but it was not to be.
It was the Citizens’ Fidel Ambina who opened the scoreboard after 28 minutes but the lead was short-lived as Chippa player Azola Ntsabo netted the equaliser just before the halftime break.
The Chilli Boys came out guns blazing in the second half, dominating the game but missing opportunities.
Tensions ran high towards the dying minutes of the game as a scuffle broke out between the players.
Mammalia said his side had started a bit flat but quickly switched to their attacking style of play.
“I thought we stuck to our game plan,” he said.
“We wanted three points, but we didn’t want to open the game.
“We wanted to dictate the game to our tempo, and when they get to our tempo we upped the game.
“I think the first 15 minutes they didn’t do what I wanted, especially the attacking players, hence I made the subs and we started gelling.
“We started having more possession and attacking them and we even got a goal.
“[We gave a] much better performance in the second half. We created so many chances, but we missed two tap-ins.
“I think we’ll grow from this.”
Mammila said Saturday’s performance against City showed his team was on the right track.
“Cape Town City is not child’s play. Getting a draw against them tells you that we are on another level.
“One thing for sure, here at home we want to make sure that our supporters are happy.
“You know South African supporters are choosy, they don’t just take anything — they want good football.
“I thought they came here and got what they wanted,” Mammila said.
Chippa next travel to play Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer