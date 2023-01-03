Beat those ‘Januworry’ blues with some positive thinking

January is a month of financial hangovers for many — more so with the cost of living — and New Year’s resolutions being broken.
The result is feelings of low mood, sadness, lack of motivation, tiredness and low energy.
Psychologists, doctors and wellness experts have offered steps people can take to beat those “Januworry” blues.
Clinical psychologist Dr Marianne Trent said it was often found that the frenetic energy ahead of the Christmas break combined with the enticement of some time off, carried us through to the New Year.
“But then January hits and suddenly the acceptance of the idea of ‘you must go back to a job which may not fill you with joy’, combined with the increased costs to live, can make things feel a bit bleak.
“It might also feel that it’s ‘another year gone’ and cause reflections on how many more we’ll get and whether we have achieved ‘enough’.
“It can be helpful to prepare in advance by scheduling time with people who you feel validated by focusing on rest, wellness and nourishing yourself well can also be incredibly helpful,” she said.
Chartered psychologist Linda Doe agrees.
“Every year we are bombarded by New Year/new you/better you/best you resolution messages in the media and from those around us.
“The thing is, this is not the time of year for resolutions.
“The added pressure on those with mental health and family challenges through the Christmas holiday period is one thing; followed by pressure to pop up full of beans in January.
“It causes a stress that can leave some of us irritated, often intuitively out of sync with the world and those around us ... but at worst it can be the stress that tips vulnerable individuals over the edge.”
Dr Nikki Ramskill, also known as “The Female Money Doctor”, advised making January a month to look forward to.
“I think we buy into this idea that January is a miserable month far too easily.
“Yes, January can seem dull in comparison to December, but why not make a new tradition out of January?
“We always need something to look forward to.
“It has been shown that it is the anticipation of something happening that releases dopamine (the feel-good hormone), so plan something fun in January.”
Dr Suhail Hussain, a private GP, said there was a well known phenomenon called “SAD” (seasonal affective disorder).
Coupled with overindulgence at Christmas, family feuds and false hopes pinned on the belief that there is a magic day “first of January” following which everything will be better, can be the perfect recipe for an untrammeled disaster.
“Far better to make realistic plans that are not time or situation bound and have positive, achievable milestones and encouraging people tied to them to ensure a happier, healthier outcome.
“A first good step is to talk to a professional who will cut the flannel and lay things out as they are, while simultaneously supporting you.”
