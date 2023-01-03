The KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) says the province has seen a sharp decrease in road accidents so far this festive season.
RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said as of Tuesday, the province had reported a 13% decrease in crashes and a 10% decrease in fatalities compared with January 3 last year.
“The festive season is not yet over and the figures will be updated as they change daily. There is [still] a lot of activity on our roads,” said Mngomezulu.
KZN transport department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane told TimesLIVE the department would issue a statement on Tuesday.
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube last week urged motorists to be vigilant due to the increased traffic volumes. She said about 140 people had died on KZN roads since the start of the festive season.
This included 18 people killed in three crashes in northern KZN over the December 16 long weekend.
TimesLIVE
Crashes decrease on KZN roads during festive season
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
TimesLIVE
