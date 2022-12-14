Master’s degree in the bag, despite many obstacles
By Zamandulo Malonde - 14 December 2022
She is a full-time radiographer as well as the primary parent to her three children, but Anelisa Moyo possessed enough discipline to see through her master’s degree in radiography.
And while the qualification does not necessarily benefit her in the clinical practice where she works, Moyo said she had pursued the qualification to inspire her children to push through challenges even without a tangible benefit. ..
