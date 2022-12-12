Plan by NSFAS to raise funding criteria for returning students stalls

The NSFAS media unit could not say whether the 75% achievement rate is still being discussed but said consultations on the policy changes for the next year started in October.
Meanwhile, South African Union of Students spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa said the student body still maintains its rejection of the proposal.
“There is no institutional support for students. A lot of students live in off-campus accommodation that is in deplorable condition. Their living spaces do not have sufficient water, adequate electricity and safety. They are not able to perform better academically because of these issues. If NSFAS wants to increase the pass percentage for modules, they must increase support to students,” said Dlanjwa.
Director of operations at Universities SA Dr Linda Meyer said the body of vice-chancellors does not support the proposal.
“We can’t endorse 75% modular success rate at this stage. It needs to be an incremental and pragmatic approach. It needs to be implemented with prerequisite support programmes. Many of our students come from disadvantaged areas and the university environment is very difficult for them to adjust to in the first year,” said Meyer.
She said their research showed that many students who come to university in their first year tend to lack mathematical and language skills, which make it difficult for them to cope with work at universities.
“They might not be used to the high-pressurised environment of the university ... It is a very different thing from school to university. The pressure is compounded and there are a lot more demands on the students.
“If NSFAS had set 60% or 65%, then the next year we’d look at what support programmes are in place, move it up slowly, gradually, maybe to 70% in a year or two, but not a big bang approach without there being adequate support programmes for students to ensure they are successful.
“Many universities have a lot of programmes available to support students but there needs to be sufficient time to equip students with the skills to cope. It takes a bit of time for students to get through the programmes,” said Meyer.
SowetanLIVE
Plan by NSFAS to raise funding criteria for returning students stalls
Students and universities opposed 75% pass requirement
Journalist
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Over a year after the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) proposed that students should pass 75% of their modules to continue receiving funding from the scheme, discussions on the issue have been halted.
Department of higher education & training spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said current discussions between the department and NSFAS for the 2023 academic year do not include the 75% pass achievement rate proposed last year by the fund.
Mnisi said NSFAS has submitted its policy changes for the 2023 academic year to minister Blade Nzimande and are awaiting approval from him.
“This submission follows an intensive period of engagement whereby NSFAS [supported by the department] engages with key stakeholders in each sector on key policy matters. It is hoped that the guidelines for 2023 will be processed within the next few weeks.
“It is necessary for all students to meet certain academic eligibility criteria to continue receiving funding and the department supports this principle. The level of performance is under discussion, and the 75% proposal is not currently under discussion,” said Mnisi.
He said discussions are about whether to increase, reduce or keep the 50% pass achievement rate as it currently stands.
The NSFAS media unit could not say whether the 75% achievement rate is still being discussed but said consultations on the policy changes for the next year started in October.
Meanwhile, South African Union of Students spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa said the student body still maintains its rejection of the proposal.
“There is no institutional support for students. A lot of students live in off-campus accommodation that is in deplorable condition. Their living spaces do not have sufficient water, adequate electricity and safety. They are not able to perform better academically because of these issues. If NSFAS wants to increase the pass percentage for modules, they must increase support to students,” said Dlanjwa.
Director of operations at Universities SA Dr Linda Meyer said the body of vice-chancellors does not support the proposal.
“We can’t endorse 75% modular success rate at this stage. It needs to be an incremental and pragmatic approach. It needs to be implemented with prerequisite support programmes. Many of our students come from disadvantaged areas and the university environment is very difficult for them to adjust to in the first year,” said Meyer.
She said their research showed that many students who come to university in their first year tend to lack mathematical and language skills, which make it difficult for them to cope with work at universities.
“They might not be used to the high-pressurised environment of the university ... It is a very different thing from school to university. The pressure is compounded and there are a lot more demands on the students.
“If NSFAS had set 60% or 65%, then the next year we’d look at what support programmes are in place, move it up slowly, gradually, maybe to 70% in a year or two, but not a big bang approach without there being adequate support programmes for students to ensure they are successful.
“Many universities have a lot of programmes available to support students but there needs to be sufficient time to equip students with the skills to cope. It takes a bit of time for students to get through the programmes,” said Meyer.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics