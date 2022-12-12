METRO MATTERS | Nelson Mandela Bay woman hit with big bill after reporting leak from another home
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 December 2022
Punished for doing the right thing.
That is what happened to a KwaMagxaki resident who is livid after being slapped with a R3,164 bill after reporting a water leak that was not even at her house...
