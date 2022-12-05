Trial dates reserved for R24m toilet tender fraud case
By Devon Koen - 05 December 2022
A provisional trial date has been set down for the high ranking Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials, business owners and politicians charged with fraud and corruption totalling R24m.
And while city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and suspended metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu and their co-accused wait for their trial to potentially start in June, co-accused Morne van der Linde has brought an application to have his bail conditions amended...
