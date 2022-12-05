Kariega church welcomes new minister after four years
Search ends with selection of Graaff-Reinet churchman to serve big congregation
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 05 December 2022
Four years after their beloved Reverend Dawie Loff died, the Roselane Congregational Church in Kariega welcomed their new minister on Saturday after a process of call started two years ago.
The Rev Neville Jacobs, 47, of Graaff-Reinet, said he was humbled that his call to the large congregation of close to 8,000 members was successful...
Kariega church welcomes new minister after four years
Search ends with selection of Graaff-Reinet churchman to serve big congregation
Four years after their beloved Reverend Dawie Loff died, the Roselane Congregational Church in Kariega welcomed their new minister on Saturday after a process of call started two years ago.
The Rev Neville Jacobs, 47, of Graaff-Reinet, said he was humbled that his call to the large congregation of close to 8,000 members was successful...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics