×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

OR Tambo airport robbery foiled

By TIMESLIVE - 03 December 2022
Eleven suspects have been arrested after gaining entry to the cargo area at OR Tambo airport..
Eleven suspects have been arrested after gaining entry to the cargo area at OR Tambo airport..
Image: Sawubona Blog

Eleven suspects were arrested on Friday night after attempting to pull off a robbery in OR Tambo International Airport's cargo precinct, says the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

The suspects gained access through the main gate. Security procedures were activated and they were arrested, the company said.

Airport management said no one was injured and the incident was being investigated by the SAPS. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...

Most Read