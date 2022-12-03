Mayor 'embarrassed' as sponsored chopper broken into
By Tshepiso Mametela - 03 December 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay safety and security boss Lawrence Troon confirmed the theft of equipment from a Working on Fire helicopter.
But shortly after the municipality offered a R10,000 reward for its successful return, the components were found hidden in nearby bushes...
Mayor 'embarrassed' as sponsored chopper broken into
Nelson Mandela Bay safety and security boss Lawrence Troon confirmed the theft of equipment from a Working on Fire helicopter.
But shortly after the municipality offered a R10,000 reward for its successful return, the components were found hidden in nearby bushes...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics