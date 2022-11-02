Eskom has reinstated load-shedding during the day after a brief period of enforced power cuts kicking in from late afternoon.
The electricity utility said stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am daily until Friday, increasing to stage 2 from 4pm for the afternoons and evenings.
“The increase in load-shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves and the delay in returning four generating units to service, while many running units are operating at reduced capacity due to technical faults," said Eskom.
‘The delay in the return of two generating units at Camden and one unit each at Kendal and Matimba power stations have contributed to generation capacity shortages."
Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:
Load-shedding back during the day
Image: 123RF/ showcake
