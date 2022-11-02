Talks held on ANZAC team to face Lions, says Australia rugby chief

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said he has opened talks with New Zealand Rugby officials to discuss fielding a combined ANZAC team against the British and Irish Lions in 2025.
The Lions are due to play three Tests against the Wallabies in Australia and McLennan has proposed an additional clash involving players from both sides of the Tasman Sea at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the tour.
“We've talked to the Kiwis about hosting an ANZAC team against the Lions in 2025 and they're considering the idea,” McLennan told the Daily Mail.
“I'm in no doubt it would be a belter and we'd sell the MCG out with 100,000 fans.
“The best of the Wallabies and the All Blacks against the Lions would create enormous global coverage.”
The Lions previously faced a combined team during their 1989 trip to Australia, winning the game at Ballymore in Brisbane 19-15 having handed the Wallabies a 2-1 series defeat earlier in the tour.
The proposal comes despite a frosty atmosphere between the Australian and New Zealand unions in recent months, though McLennan said the relationship was back on track.
“All is good with the Kiwis now, we're friends again and we'd be happy to give them a cut,” said McLennan.
Meanwhile, the opportunities to impress Australia coach Dave Rennie ahead of the Rugby World Cup are running out, so for lock Will Skelton Saturday's match against France in Paris could be a key moment for his international future.
By his own admission, the giant second-rower has not reached the heights he had hoped for in a Wallabies jersey, which includes a disappointing series of autumn international matches last year.
The 30-year-old was not available for the Wallabies' 16-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend and is eager to show Rennie he deserves a spot in his World Cup squad.
“I don’t think I’ve been the happiest with my form coming into the national team,” Skelton told reporters.
“Last year was a tough one. My first three or four days was all learning, and trying to get the detail right, and then during the matches, it didn’t fall our way.
“We’re trying to build a foundation and, especially for myself, trying to get all the (lineout) calls nailed down.”
The victory over Scotland was a fourth in 13 tests over the past year but the French will be a step up.
The New Zealand-born lock plays his club rugby with French side La Rochelle and could come up against a number of his teammates this weekend.
“They’re a very talented team. For us, it’ll be trying to stick to our systems, being strong in defence (and) staying connected,” he said.
“Coming into the camp there was a bit of a buzz, a lot of positivity too. We’re ready for this weekend.” — Reuters
Talks held on ANZAC team to face Lions, says Australia rugby chief
Image: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said he has opened talks with New Zealand Rugby officials to discuss fielding a combined ANZAC team against the British and Irish Lions in 2025.
The Lions are due to play three Tests against the Wallabies in Australia and McLennan has proposed an additional clash involving players from both sides of the Tasman Sea at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the tour.
“We've talked to the Kiwis about hosting an ANZAC team against the Lions in 2025 and they're considering the idea,” McLennan told the Daily Mail.
“I'm in no doubt it would be a belter and we'd sell the MCG out with 100,000 fans.
“The best of the Wallabies and the All Blacks against the Lions would create enormous global coverage.”
The Lions previously faced a combined team during their 1989 trip to Australia, winning the game at Ballymore in Brisbane 19-15 having handed the Wallabies a 2-1 series defeat earlier in the tour.
The proposal comes despite a frosty atmosphere between the Australian and New Zealand unions in recent months, though McLennan said the relationship was back on track.
“All is good with the Kiwis now, we're friends again and we'd be happy to give them a cut,” said McLennan.
Meanwhile, the opportunities to impress Australia coach Dave Rennie ahead of the Rugby World Cup are running out, so for lock Will Skelton Saturday's match against France in Paris could be a key moment for his international future.
By his own admission, the giant second-rower has not reached the heights he had hoped for in a Wallabies jersey, which includes a disappointing series of autumn international matches last year.
The 30-year-old was not available for the Wallabies' 16-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend and is eager to show Rennie he deserves a spot in his World Cup squad.
“I don’t think I’ve been the happiest with my form coming into the national team,” Skelton told reporters.
“Last year was a tough one. My first three or four days was all learning, and trying to get the detail right, and then during the matches, it didn’t fall our way.
“We’re trying to build a foundation and, especially for myself, trying to get all the (lineout) calls nailed down.”
The victory over Scotland was a fourth in 13 tests over the past year but the French will be a step up.
The New Zealand-born lock plays his club rugby with French side La Rochelle and could come up against a number of his teammates this weekend.
“They’re a very talented team. For us, it’ll be trying to stick to our systems, being strong in defence (and) staying connected,” he said.
“Coming into the camp there was a bit of a buzz, a lot of positivity too. We’re ready for this weekend.” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer