Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said the city is well-informed and prepared for any eventuality.
“I have spoken with Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela to request that any and all information and intelligence be shared with the city. The provincial commissioner has assured me the necessary measures have been put in place and nothing will be left to chance,” she said.
Phalatse also requested the city’s joint operations committee to provide a full list of events taking place in Johannesburg over the coming days to be shared with law enforcement authorities and government.
“The multiparty government has prioritised safety and security, and will avail any resources and support required by the police and government to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.
“Without causing a panic, I would like to encourage residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling the 10111 emergency line.”
EFF claims US embassy’s terrorist attack warning is a ‘plot to destabilise South Africa’
Image: Gallo Images/OJ KolotI
The EFF has called on the US embassy to back up its claim about a possible terrorist attack in Sandton with evidence.
This week the embassy warned of a possible “attack targeting large gatherings of people” in the area on October 29 .
The embassy did not provide any information on the timing, method or target for the potential attack
The EFF said in the past the US had invaded other nations based on “faulty intelligence”.
“The claim seeks to impact the international reputation and standing [of] our country as one which is terrorist-infested. We reject these warnings as part of a self-made plot to destabilise our country and damage its reputation. If the US really seeks to protect lives they must co-operate openly with our agencies and share evidence of their claims,” it said.
