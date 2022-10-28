Race for Cancer to light up PE Oval Track

The Port Elizabeth Oval Track is the place to be when it hosts the next monthly meeting — The Race for Cancer — on Saturday.
The fundraising event is also being held to create awareness about cancer.
An evening full of action and entertainment is guaranteed and will be boosted by the addition of three Late Model cars coming from Bloemfontein.
No doubt the man to watch will be the legendary Allan Booysen after his great performance in the National Late Model Championship in which he finished in second place to reigning champion Chris Liebenberg.
Booysen not only is a top stock car racer but also one of the most respected oval track race car builders as well.
He will be joined in showcasing this extremely quick and powerful class by Fanie du Preez, Jason Le Roux and East London hero Jody van Zummeren in his recently acquired Late Model car.
The classes that will be in action along with the Late Models are Rookies, Stockrods, Liquorice All Sorts, 1660s, 2.1 Modifieds, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals, Classic 6s and V8 American Saloons.
Club chairperson Johnny Weitz will be hoping his fortunes have changed now that his run of mechanical failures is a thing of the past as he takes on a star-studded American Saloon Class filled by the likes of Wayne Holland, Juan Roesstorff, Helgard Honiball, Josh Sletcher, Sydney Vermaak and the evergreen James Mansfield.
The Heavy Metal Class is always a thrill-a-minute spectacle with lots of sideways action guaranteed by the local favourite Eddie Banks in his BMW E36.
He is in for a busy weekend of racing as he is taking part in the Algoa Rally Club’s Fountains Mall Night Rally through the Longmore Forest on Friday night and is then set to showcase his skill on the oval track on Saturday.
He will be up against the likes of Freddy Smith, Dane van Tonder, JP Coetzee and JJ Tolmie, to name a few.
The 1660 class has proven to be the most competitive across the country with close contact racing the order of the day.
Jason Drake has been in brilliant form of late and he’ll be taking on Johan Schoeman, Pieter le Roux, Nandor Kleyweght, Charné Schuin, Zanco Els and Edwin Drake.
The Oval Track is situated at 8 Mission Road, near Greenbushes, with racing starts at 5pm.
Spectators are encouraged to bring their loose change as there will be collection tins to raise funds for cancer awareness.
For further information, contact Estelle on 062-092-8768.
Race for Cancer to light up PE Oval Track
Image: PETER HENNING
