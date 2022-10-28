Asset Forfeiture Unit wants ex-ANC leader’s luxury home
Bay fraud and corruption accused paid almost R3m to act as ‘political influencer’, court told

By Devon Koen - 28 October 2022
Details of how fraud and corruption accused Zandisile Qupe was paid nearly R3m to act as a “political influencer” while he was a leader of the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay emerged in court on Thursday as the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) applied to have his luxury family home forfeited to the state.
AFU senior state advocate Warren Myburgh said the house needed to be auctioned so that the R1.28m allegedly obtained through underhanded dealings and used as part-payment on the property could be recovered and the National Treasury refunded...
