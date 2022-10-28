Province pumping R138m into assistance for grain farmers — MEC
By Herald Reporter - 28 October 2022
Almost R138m has been set aside to support grain production in the Eastern Cape for the financial year.
This was announced on Thursday by rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nonkqubela Pieters in Lufafa Village in the Ntabankulu local municipality, where she also revealed the department wanted to ramp up the farming of pineapples in the province...
