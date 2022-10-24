×

News

Police hunt gunmen who killed four at Florida tavern

24 October 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
MULTIPLE MURDERS: Police in Gauteng are searching for suspects who shot dead four people in the early hours of Sunday in Florida, west of Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed four people at an allegedly unlicensed tavern in Florida in the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, had mobilised maximum resources to trace suspects responsible for a shooting incident that left four people dead during the early hours of Sunday in Jerusalem informal settlement, Florida, west of Johannesburg.

Muridili said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects came into the shebeen, started shooting randomly and then fled.

“One of the deceased is alleged to be the owner of the unlicensed liquor outlet where the incident took place,” Muridili said. 

The motive and circumstances are unknown at this stage. The provincial serious and violent crime unit’s murder and robbery team is investigating.

