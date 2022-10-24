The Herald Cycle Tour 2023 celebrates its 37th year of existence as one of the top cycling events in South Africa.
With thousands of local and national cyclists coming along for the ride over all three decades by completing more than 30 Herald Cycle Tours, it remains an annual event in professional and leisure cyclists’ calendar not to be missed and has built up a reputation of being well-organised - and kilometres of fun.
Fans and supporters can look forward to a celebration of entertainment at the Family Race Village at Pollok Beach from February 18 t0 19.
The Herald promises to offer an enhanced family experience and attractions with family picnic zones, live on-stage entertainment, beer gardens, a kids entertainment park, VIP lounges, motivational talks and more.
Riders can also win a VIP experience with Standard Bank.
Register online before December 31 2022 and stand a chance to WIN a VIP ticket to the Standard Bank VIP lounge, which includes premium start and finish line viewing, VIP parking, comfortable lounge seating, breakfast and lunch canapes as well as complimentary drinks.
Terms and conditions apply. An early bird offer you can’t miss!
ROAD RACE DAY - SATURDAY & SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18-19 2023
Collection of race packs
Friday, February 17 2023 from 12pm to 7pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Saturday, February 18 2023 from 9am to 1pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Click here for more info and to enter.
The Herald Cycle Tour
Road Race 2023
The Herald Cycle Tour 2023 celebrates its 37th year of existence as one of the top cycling events in South Africa.
With thousands of local and national cyclists coming along for the ride over all three decades by completing more than 30 Herald Cycle Tours, it remains an annual event in professional and leisure cyclists’ calendar not to be missed and has built up a reputation of being well-organised - and kilometres of fun.
Fans and supporters can look forward to a celebration of entertainment at the Family Race Village at Pollok Beach from February 18 t0 19.
The Herald promises to offer an enhanced family experience and attractions with family picnic zones, live on-stage entertainment, beer gardens, a kids entertainment park, VIP lounges, motivational talks and more.
Riders can also win a VIP experience with Standard Bank.
Register online before December 31 2022 and stand a chance to WIN a VIP ticket to the Standard Bank VIP lounge, which includes premium start and finish line viewing, VIP parking, comfortable lounge seating, breakfast and lunch canapes as well as complimentary drinks.
Terms and conditions apply. An early bird offer you can’t miss!
ROAD RACE DAY - SATURDAY & SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18-19 2023
Collection of race packs
Friday, February 17 2023 from 12pm to 7pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Saturday, February 18 2023 from 9am to 1pm at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Click here for more info and to enter.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer