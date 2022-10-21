'The EFF doesn’t even have that many fans': SA questions AAAM's claim to have 14-million followers

Speaking at its election campaign launch, Tebe told eNCA the movement undertook groundwork and research, and engaged with communities.
Many have questioned the All African Alliance Movement’s claim it has clocked up 14-million followers since its formation three years ago.
The movement made headlines this week after launching its election campaign and endorsing former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as its presidential candidate. The movement will contest the 2024 elections.
Mogoeng has not publicly accepted the nomination, but has, on record, said he knows he is meant to become president of South African one day.
Speaking to Sowetan, secretary-general Bishop Meshak Tebe said the party has at least 250,000 signed members, with the number growing every year.
“In terms of following we have 14-million and in terms of sympathisers we have 4.5-million people sympathetic to the party,” he said.
According to Tebe, the followers came through the number of churches with which the party was networking.
“One church is carrying 7.3-million members and another leader who is a member of AAAM leads a congregation of 5.3-million followers. We have been invited to these churches and addressed the congregations,” he said.
Speaking at its election campaign launch, Tebe told eNCA the movement undertook groundwork and research, and engaged with communities.
“People are saying they are tired and we see the levels of poverty in the country. The government is not addressing that. They keep promising and promising.
“In terms of the numbers, we are swelling every day. You will see that the minute we launch a full-scale campaign. In terms of the elections, you will begin to see what you have never seen before. The last time you saw what we are going to see was in 1994,” said Tebe.
Online, scores questioned the claim, with some saying the party would not get enough votes for a seat in parliament.
“14-million? The EFF doesn’t have that many fans. This one is capping [lying],” said one user.
"14-million online followers. I am one of them," joked another.
“This one will get two votes, like Hlaudi. He should have just joined Action SA,” said another.
“Ask the EFF about that. Followers fill up stadiums, but voting dololo,” another wrote.
“14-million followers? They must know religion-based governments are not a good idea and as such they will never enjoy the benefit of a ballot from that 14-million (assuming it is true),” said another user.
