Manhunt for six Makhanda prison escapees continues

Six of the seven men who escaped through a window at a prison in Makhanda on Tuesday morning are still on the loose.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said no other arrests had been made since the rearrest of one of the escapees in Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon, but the search continued for the others.
The seven men — five convicted rhino poachers and two men facing charges ranging from housebreaking to murder and kidnapping — escaped from the Waainek Correctional Facility in the early hours of Tuesday.
Prison officials realised they had escaped when they found their cell empty at about 4am.
They allegedly used a hacksaw to break through the bars of their cell window.
Five Zimbabwean nationals — Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitiyo, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge — were convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30.
They escaped with a sixth Zimbabwean national, Bennet Kwarrile, who was detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, as well as South African Luvuyo September, detained for robbery, murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.
Police have not yet said which of the seven men was rearrested.
